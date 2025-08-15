LSU Football Pushing to Flip a Five-Star Texas Longhorns Quarterback Commit
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star quarterback Dia Bell revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns last summer after going public with a decision.
Bell, a top-five overall prospect in the rising-senior class, has emerged as the top-ranked signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a strong offseason.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of the Sunshine State pledged to the Texas Longhorns over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.
Across his 2024 season at American Heritage, Bell completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,597 yards (11.4 yards per attempt) and 29 touchdowns against six interceptions on his way to emerging as a national prospect.
The dynamic weapon also rushed for 561 yards and five touchdowns on the ground after a standout campaign.
Bell has become an elite quarterback in the Sunshine State, but a dominant offseason helped bolster his status to new heights.
In June, Bell was named the Elite 11 Finals MVP after a stellar showing at the prestigious event in Los Angeles (Calif.) in June.
Now, despite remaining committed to the Texas Longhorns, the LSU Tigers are hanging around in his recruitment, he told reporters last week.
Bell dove into his relationship with LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan as a critical component to the Tigers remaining in contact down the stretch.
The Rivals Breakdown: "A precision passer with the arm talent, size, and athleticism to translate to college football and beyond. Measured in at around 6-foot-2.5, 215 pounds with a 10-inch hand before his senior season.
"Mechanically clean with a smooth throwing motion that he replicates with consistency. Has polished footwork that is married to his upper body. Shows high-level arm talent, delivering well-placed passes to multiple levels of the field. A dangerous operator from the pocket. Able to evade pressure, reset his feet, and fire. Throws a pretty deep ball.
"Was a first-year starter as a sophomore and showed marked improvement while playing top competition as a junior. Flashed an added playmaking element and rushing component to his game down the stretch of his junior season."
Now, the LSU Tigers continue are still keeping in touch with the coveted five-star's process as he gears up for his senior campaign in the Sunshine State.
The top-ranked prospect is yet to schedule a game day visit to Baton Rouge this upcoming season, but it's no secret LSU has continued hanging around down the stretch.
