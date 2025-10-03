LSU Football Quarterback Commit, Top Louisiana Prospect Shines in Massive Win
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston continues lighting up the prep scene across his junior campaign in the Bayou State.
The No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana revealed a commitment to the hometown LSU Tigers on Sept. 15 where he continues representing the program well since his pledge.
In his first game after committing to the Bayou Bengals, Houston logged 569 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
The Top-10 quarterback in America passed for 344 yards while tacking on an additional 225 rushing yards on Friday night.
But the Louisiana native was just getting started. Since then, he's remained electric for his prep squad after multiple dominant starts.
On Thursday night, it was much of the same for Houston where he completed 19 of his 25 passing attempts for 413 yards with six touchdowns through the air.
“It was a great performance,” said Houston, who also added a rushing score. “The team really came out and executed; that’s what we preached all week.”
The Evangel Christian star continues his meteoric rise this year, and with a pledge to the LSU Tigers locked in, will have the program keeping a foot on the gas.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback stuffs the stat sheet night in and night out where he has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
The eye-popping numbers are nothing new for Houston where he put America on notice last fall.
Houston is coming off of a historic 2024 campaign as a sophomore for his prep squad after completing 310/443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 contest against Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Now, all eyes are on the LSU commit as he looks to continue carving up the prep scene across his junior campaign in 2025.
