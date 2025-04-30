LSU Football's Transfer Portal Haul Retakes No. 1 Ranking in America This Offseason
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program reconstructing the roster for the 2025 season.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have added 17 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with a focus on bolstering the depth to the program.
It's clear the standard in Baton Rouge is not 8-4 following a challenging 2024 season for the Tigers.
Now, LSU has upped the ante on the NIL side of things in order to piece together a competitive roster heading into year four of the "Kelly Era" in Louisiana.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
LSU now holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in the nation with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (8):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
- DL Bernard Gooden: South Florida
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
Kelly and Co. added 16 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window and have now brought in one through the spring window.
Gooden remains the lone spring window addition after committing to the Bayou Bengals on Saturday.
Now, it's full steam ahead to summer workouts in June with the program piecing together a competitive roster in Baton Rouge.
