LSU Football Set to Host Arkansas Razorbacks Commit for Matchup Against Florida
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for the program's SEC opener against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Bush, the top-ranked linebacker in Alabama, has remained a priority target for Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals despite a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks in July.
According to Rivals, LSU and Mississippi State have kept in touch with the touted linebacker as he evaluates his options prior to the Early Signing Period in December.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
Now, according to multiple reports, Bush is expected to be in The Boot for the LSU Tigers versus Florida Gators matchup on Sept. 13 where the program will once again look to roll out the red carpet.
Bush has remained a top target for LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker at the linebacker position where the program continues keeping a foot on the gas despite a commitment to Arkansas.
The Tigers are without a linebacker commit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with both Bush and Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star JaMichael Garrett emerging as the pair of targets to know this fall.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles.
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
