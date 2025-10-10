LSU Football Set To Host Former Five-Star Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Commit
Brentwood (Tenn.) five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman will make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle recently backed off of a pledge to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks after being committed to the top-five program in America for a short stint.
Now, programs from coast-to-coast are battling for his pledge with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Texas Longhorns, among others, turning up the heat for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder hauled in 56 receptions for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns for his prep squad as a sophomore in 2024. Now, he's reaping the benefits of his success on the recruiting trail.
The ex-Oregon Ducks pledge will hit the road to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit to LSU where Brian Kelly and Co. will roll out the red carpet.
Bowman will be alongside a myriad of top LSU targets at the wide receiver position - notably New Orleans (La.) St/ Augustine four-star wideout Miguel Whitley.
Whitley, the No. 2 rated receiver in Louisiana, remains a priority target for LSU where he will be joined by Bowman in Tiger Stadium.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Lean, wiry strong outside receiver who consistently makes plays in the short-to-intermediate passing game and in aerial situations. Faster top-end speedsters exist; however, speed-varying nuance is advanced. Wins with impressive acceleration and the ability to shift up and down deftly, particularly within 20 yards.
"Fast enough downfield with the testing data to support that. Strong two-way snaps at receiver and cornerback. Could legitimately play P4 ball at either spot. Major production as a sophomore with 50-plus catches, 1,000-plus yards, and eight touchdowns. Above average route runner at this stage thanks to hip-sinking flexibility; fuels sudden breaks and top-of-route juice.
"Lean and narrow through the core, but broad-shouldered and longer-armed to regularly expand the catch radius. Flashes body control and timing acumen to make contested catches. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year impact player with a long-term ceiling beyond college."
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.