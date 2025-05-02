LSU Football Set to Host No. 1 Safety in the Transfer Portal, Battling for Commitment
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in the mix for sought-after safety A.J. Haulcy as his transfer process heats up heading into the weekend.
Haulcy, a Houston Cougars transfer, is the top-ranked prospect in the free agent with LSU, Miami and SMU battling for his services down the stretch.
In what is quickly becoming an LSU Tigers versus Miami Hurricanes heavyweight fight, Kelly and Co. are beginning to emerge as contenders for his services.
Haulcy took a multi-day visit to Coral Gables earlier this week for a visit with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.
He was wined and dined by the Hurricanes, spent time with iconic rapper Rick Ross and received a police escort across the downtown area.
On Tuesday night, he departed the Sunshine State with no commitment made to Miami. He remains available heading into the weekend.
Now, Kelly and the LSU Tigers are on the prowl for the No. 1 rated safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Once Haulcy departed Miami without a deal in place, buzz began circulating that LSU was becoming an intriguing option for the coveted defensive back.
There's a growing sense of optimism that the LSU Tigers are becoming a serious player in the "Haulcy Sweepstakes" with the program intensifying its push down the stretch.
Fast forward to Thursday night and multiple reports have confirmed that Haulcy will now be taking a visit to Baton Rouge this weekend for a trip to the Bayou State.
The Baton Rouge Advocate first reported the news of Haulcy's visit.
Following a standout 2024 campaign, Haulcy has received significant interest in the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers standing alongside the Miami Hurricanes as contenders.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Now, heading into the weekend, it's become an LSU versus Miami battle.
Haulcy will visit with Kelly and the LSU staff this weekend for a face-to-face check-in as the Tigers look to once again strike in the portal market.
LSU added 16 newcomers via the Transfer Portal during the winter window along with one addition during the current spring window.
The Tigers hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason with the program looking to make one final splash before it's all said and done heading into the summer months.
