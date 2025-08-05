LSU Football Set to Host Notre Dame Fighting Irish Cornerback Target for Visit
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star cornerback Ashton Alston has locked in multiple unofficial visits for this fall as he begins evaluating the contenders in his process.
Alston, a Top-15 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in America with a myriad of programs in the mix.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has also reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, West Virginia Mountaineers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks.
Alston has taken multiple unofficial visits this offseason with a trip to Baton Rouge being checked off the list in May.
The highly-touted defensive back took an unofficial visit to the Bayou State to round out the month of May with secondary coach Corey Raymond hosting Alston.
Along with a trip to LSU checked off the docket, he also checked in with multiple other programs including Notre Dame and West Virginia, among others.
Now, with Alston's junior campaign inching closer, he's set unofficial visit dates for the fall with LSU getting one of their own.
The LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Missouri Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions are in line to receive unofficial visits, according to 247Sports.
The hometown Buckeyes have emerged as a school to watch in Alston's recruitment process with the defending National Champions beginning to intensify their pursuit.
Despite Alston gearing up for just his junior season, the talented cornerback is beginning to evaluate the early contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers making an early impression following an unofficial visit this spring.
Now, secondary coach Corey Raymond and Co. will get the highly-touted defensive back to campus for a game day visit this fall.
During Alston's sophomore campaign in 2024, he rounded out the season with 46 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.
Now, all eyes are on the Ohio native's junior season in 2025 with a myriad of college programs keeping tabs on the fast-rising defensive back as his process ramps up.
