LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators in Mix for Elite Five-Star EDGE
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall will make his debut with the Ascenders this month after making the move to the Sunshine State in July.
Forstall, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, elected to depart New Orleans (La.) and make the move to Bradenton (Fla.) for an opportunity to suit up for IMG Academy.
The five-star Louisiana native shined for his Jesuit Blue Jays squad during the 2024 season where he had nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks.
Following a strong sophomore campaign, Forstall earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Ole Miss Rebels, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is physically imposing in the trenches, and playing against the top players in Louisiana while in the Catholic League, Forstall has shined.
After making the move to Florida for his junior season, Forstall is beginning to see his recruitment process ramp up even more ahead of his 2025 campaign.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators are firmly in the mix.
Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that the USC Trojans are also early contenders for Forstall as his process blossoms.
Forstall took a trip to the West Coast this offseason to check in with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans with defensive line coach Eric Henderson spearheading the push.
“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.
Now, after catching up with Rivals ahead of his junior debut with IMG Academy, Forstall has revealed intentions of checking in with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program looking to swing for the fences for the top-five overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
