LSU Football to Host No. 2 Linebacker in America for Florida Gators Matchup in Week 3
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson has quickly become one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The No. 2 rated linebacker in America has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles, among a myriad of others.
Henderson flaunts an impressive offer sheet with the "Who's Who" of college football on the list with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers looking to make an impact in his process.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder out of the Sunshine State is gearing up for a busy fall on the recruiting scene, but it's the Bayou Bengals that are set to get a crack at the talented defender this weekend.
Henderson will be in Baton Rouge for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators with both programs opening Southeastern Conference play.
The Florida native checked in with the Gators last weekend for the program's matchup against the South Florida Bulls.
Now, he'll be back on the road for a visit with Kelly and Co. in the Bayou State.
Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Henderson tallied 92 tackles, four forced fumbles and an interception on his way to becoming a household name.
As a freshman in 2023, he racked up 85 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, six tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his "coming out party" on the prep scene.
Henderson will be accompanied by multiple highly-touted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with fellow blue-chipper Easton Royal expected to make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
The Buzz: Royal Taking a Visit to LSU
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' SEC opener against the Florida Gators, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and No. 2 overall wideout in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout summer stretch where he earned a myriad of scholarship offers.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuit.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, with programs including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan Wolverines entering the race, the LSU Tigers will be challenged to keep the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana home in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
