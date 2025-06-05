LSU Football Trending for No. 2 Rated JUCO Prospect, Elite Defensive Lineman
Missouri City (Tex.) Hutchinson Communnity College defensive lineman DeMarcus Johnson has ascended to the No. 2 rated prospect at the JUCO level.
The 6-foot-8, 260-pounder has cruised up the rankings with the top programs in America taking notice of Johnson's growth across his time with Hutchinson.
That includes Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
Johnson holds an offer from the Bayou Bengals along with the USC Trojans, Mississippi Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers.
He's coming off of a 2024 season where he logged 29 total tackles, 19 solo tackles and delivered four sacks for the Blue Dragons. Johnson also recovered a pair of fumbles for the JUCO powerhouse.
Now, his process is beginning to take off with the LSU Tigers getting him down to Baton Rouge last weekend for an official visit to campus.
Johnson is a member of the 2026 cycle and will have one more season at Hutchinson Community College before enrolling at a Division I program next year.
LSU is trending for the talented 6-foot-8 menace with the program looking to separate from the pack this summer.
On3 Sports' Shea Dixon has now logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Johnson's services down the stretch as the Bayou Bengals look to get the job done.
LSU is coming off of a monstrous weekend on the recruiting scene with Johnson being one of double-digit official visitors in town.
He was accompanied by top-five EDGE prospect, Trenton Henderson, in Baton Rouge with defensive line coaches Kyle Williams and Kevin Peoples hosting the talented recruits.
The Buzz: LSU "Emerging" for Henderson
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson took an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend with the LSU Tigers moving the needle.
Henderson, one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the Bayou Bengals firmly in the mix for his services.
The 6-foot-4-225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans and Auburn Tigers, but it's the Tigers now sending waves in his process.
After coming off of a big-time junior campaign where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he's burst on the scene.
Now, LSU has "set the standard" in his official visit process and is "emerging" as a school to beat, according to On3 Sports.
The coveted Florida native has a busy summer ahead with multiple official visits lined up as the Tigers continue looking to separate themselves from the pack.
