LSU Football Trending for Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Line Target
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central defensive lineman JJ Finch continues surging up the recruiting rankings in the 2026 class with multiple powerhouse programs pursuing his services.
Finch, the No. 1 rated prospect in Indiana, has a myriad of schools in his ear following a standout junior campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is a Top-50 defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with an offer list to back it up.
Finch holds scholarships from the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan and Tennessee, among several others.
Across the last few months, it's been the hometown Fighting Irish program generating significant buzz, but with the summer months approaching, LSU is picking up steam.
The highly-touted prospect played with current LSU EDGE, Damien Shanklin, prior to the true freshman defensive lineman signing with the Tigers last December.
Now, with Shanklin already on the roster in Baton Rouge, the program is looking to pair the former teammates together again for college.
LSU has turned up the heat for Finch and are trending for the talented defensive lineman behind the scenes, according to On3 Sports.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction on Thursday in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Finch's services.
Finch will begin his official visit process during the weekend of May 30 when he hits the road to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) for a check-in with the Crimson Tide.
From there, he will be in Baton Rouge the following weekend for a multi-day stay with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers beginning on June 6.
The Bayou Bengals are cruising in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the No. 2 overall class and the No. 1. class in the Southeastern Conference.
LSU currently holds a commitment from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson, with the Tigers looking to stack talent alongside him for the future.
The New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr product committed to the Tigers last June.
Anderson earned 5A All-State honors in 2024 after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024.
The coveted defensive lineman is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana and a Top-25 overall prospect in America heading into his senior campaign.
Now, it's full focus on Finch to join Anderson in the trenches with the program set to battle it out for his services heading into the summer months.
