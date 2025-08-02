LSU Football Trending to Beat Out Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines For Elite Recruit
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is down to five schools with a decision date locked in for Saturday, August 2.
The No. 1 available defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle is down to the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels and Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
Now, as the final hours have arrived ahead of Geralds' decision, the 6-foot-1, 268-pounder out of the Peach State has two schools emerging.
Geralds took official visits to his contenders this summer, but following a busy stretch, Dan Lanning's Oregon program began trending after receiving multiple predictions to add the Top-10 defensive lineman.
After a multi-day stay to Eugene (Ore.), Geralds circled the Ducks as the program to beat, but the LSU Tigers remained in heavy pursuit.
Geralds was born in the Bayou State with significant connections to the LSU program.
Fast forward to his official visit process and the ties to the LSU Tigers continued proving strong after a beneficial trip to The Boot.
Recruiting guru, and current LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson, recruited Geralds' father during his time on staff with the Ole Miss Rebels.
During the official visit, the two had an opportunity to reconnect with the youngest Geralds feeling the love.
The five finalists of LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss and Ohio State are in the mix, but the latest buzz has the LSU Tigers emerging as the team in the lead.
Geralds will commit to the program of his choice on Saturday, but Kelly and Co. have become the favorites heading into the decision.
After previously logging picks in favor of the Oregon Ducks, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong have flipped their predictions to the LSU Tigers.
LSU currently holds a Top-10 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a trio of five-star defensive linemen in the haul.
- Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
- Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
- Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida.
Now, as decision time nears, the LSU program is in the driver's seat for the coveted defensive lineman out of the Peach State.
Geralds will reveal a commitment decision on Saturday, August 2.
