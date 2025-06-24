LSU Football vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Elite Programs Battling for Talented Prospect
Bessemer (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin is down to two schools with a commitment date locked in as the talented prospect winds down his recruitment process.
Ruffin, a Top-20 defensive lineman in America, has received offers from a myriad of programs during his process with multiple elite schools in the mix.
That includes Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with Ruffin now narrowing his focus on a pair of programs heading into July.
After initially trimming his list to the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns, Ruffin has now made another cut.
The Alabama native is down to the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes with a commitment date locked in for July 4.
For Kelly and the Tigers, the program got another crack at Ruffin in June where he was in town for an official visit alongside multiple priority targets.
LSU once again rolled out the red carpet for the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder out of Alabama where he was in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay.
“The conversations have been great from (LSU defensive line coach Kyle Williams),” Ruffin told On3 Sports. “He tells me how I can make an impact on their defensive line.”
Ruffin took an unofficial visit to LSU during the program's Spring Camp in March where he soaked in the scenes of Baton Rouge.
The recent official visit to LSU for the talented Top-10 prospect in Alabama once again moved the needle, but he's taken his fair share of trips this offseason.
Ruffin officially visited the Ohio State Buckeyes [June 6-8] and also saw the Alabama Crimson Tide [June 20-22] to round out his process.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns were also initially viewed as contenders in his process as he navigates a critical stretch in his process, but have since been eliminated.
Ruffin has locked in a commitment date for July 4 where he will now choose between LSU and Ohio State down the stretch.
The sought-after defensive lineman recently competed in the Under Armour Next+ Camp in Nashville with On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire getting an up-close look at the talented four-star defender.
On3 Sports' Take: “Ruffin had the second best showing along the defensive front, behind fellow state of Alabama prospect, Jamarion Matthews,” wrote Charles Power, On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings.
“The 6-foot-3.5, 290-pounder showed some explosive movements in drills along with a nice effort level. He carried that over into 1-on-1’s, where he won the majority of the reps we saw. Ruffin shot off the line with burst and violence at the point of attack.
"Similar to Matthews, we liked the technical ability Ruffin showed on Sunday. Ruffin often went for power but flashed a nice bull rush and employed a straight arm while driving the offensive lineman deep into the backfield.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.