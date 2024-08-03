LSU Recruiting: No. 1 Safety in America Blaine Bradford Down to Five Schools

NEWS: Elite 2026 Safety Blaine Bradford is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 205 S from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as a Top 10 Recruit in ‘26 (No. 1 Safety) per On3



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/HkUeZgMBbW pic.twitter.com/VssFXTcIZo