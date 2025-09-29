Michigan Wolverines Continue Pushing to Flip Elite LSU Football Cornerback Commit
Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. remains a sought-after prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle despite revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers in April.
The Top-10 defensive back in America reclassified into the 2026 Cycle where he will skip his junior campaign and sign with the program of his choice during the Early Signing Period in December.
Prior to making the move to reclassify, Finney was the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling it out for his services.
Down the stretch of Finney's process before making a commitment decision, it quickly became a three-team battle between the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Michigan Wolverines, but the Bayou Bengals ultimately won out for the verbal commitment.
"This process has been great, it's a blessing," Finney said of his recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to get to this point, and now I'm here."
Finney added: "LSU was an easy choice for me. The coaching staff, the environment and alumni base that they have. I can build connections on and off the field there."
But the Michigan Wolverines are keeping a foot on the gas for the LSU Tigers commitment with December's Early Signing Period inching closer.
Michigan lost a commitment from four-star cornerback Dorian Barney on Sunday night after flipping his pledge to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels - making a push for Finney that much more important.
According to Rivals, the Wolverines continue pushing for the elite cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but Finney has remained loyal to his LSU pledge.
“LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs,” Finney told On3’s about his interest in the Tigers back in March. “The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience.”
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond has developed a close relationship with Finney with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge making the California native a priority down the stretch of his process.
247Sports' Take on Finney:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify into the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner."
"He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub-11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.
"He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight."
"He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long-term upside to play for any school he wants, and his ceiling is extremely high."
