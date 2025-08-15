Michigan Wolverines in Mix for Elite Five-Star LSU Football, Florida Gators Target
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has taken America by storm this offseason after showing off his blistering speed across the camp circuit.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and No. 2 overall wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continued impressing college coaches this summer while emerging as a national recruit.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuit.
The Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns have piqued Royal's interest, he told Rivals this summer, but the Michigan Wolverines could also hang around his process.
Rivals' EJ Holland broke down the connection Royal has with the Wolverines and how it could benefit the Michigan program during his recruitment.
"Easton Royal is one of the fastest recruits regardless of position. He ran a sub-10.5 100-meter as a sophomore. He ran a verified 4.3 40 [yard dash] at the Future50 event in June," Holland said.
"He is a Louisiana kid. He's going to be tough to pull away from LSU. Michigan has had success in Louisiana thanks in large part to wide receivers coach Ronald Bellamy, a fellow New Orleans native...
"He's going to do his best to win over Easton Royal... Michigan could hang around in this recruitment."
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, with programs including the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines entering the race, the LSU Tigers will be challenged to keep the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana home in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
