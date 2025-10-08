Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes Safety Target Set to Visit LSU Football
Charlotte (N.C.) four-star safety Davion Jones will make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Jones, a Top-10 prospect in North Carolina, flaunts an offer sheet with the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, in the race.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is gearing up for a big-time junior campaign on the East Coast with schools continuing to pursue the Top-150 prospect in America.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program making the call last month to extend an offer to the prized defensive back.
Now, the Bayou Bengals have immediately piqued his interest where he'll make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday alongside a myriad of top targets on the recruiting scene.
What makes Jones such a highly-touted defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle?
247Sports' Andrew Irvins weighed in:
"-Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath.
-Not only tested in the upper percentile spring before junior year, but captured a bronze medal in 100-meter dash at North Carolina 3A state meet as a sophomore.
-Quick to get on his horse and to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support.
-Spirited as an open-field tackler with his sound technique and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow when the opportunity presents itself.
-Fluid enough to handle man-coverage responsibilities from an overhang posting and is quick to break on a pass, hence the ball production (17 PBUs and 8 INTs in 21 varsity games).
-Embraces the idea of contributing on special teams with his physicality.
-Should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his speed, tackling prowess and overall field vision."
LSU remains on the prowl for the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Tigers set to host a coveted defensive back to campus this weekend.
The Visitor to Know: Joshua Dobson
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists last week with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff in Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT with Kelly's crew looking to get back in the win column.
