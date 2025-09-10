Michigan Wolverines Pushing to Flip a Prized LSU Football Cornerback Commit
Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in April after going public with a decision.
Finney, a Top-10 defensive back in America, has reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will skip his junior campaign.
Prior to making the move to reclassify, Finney was the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 cycle with a myriad of programs battling it out for his services.
In a race that quickly became a three-team battle between the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Michigan Wolverines, the Bayou Bengals ultimately won out for the verbal commitment.
"This process has been great, it's a blessing," Finney said of his recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to get to this point, and now I'm here."
Finney added: "LSU was an easy choice for me. The coaching staff, the environment and alumni base that they have. I can build connections on and off the field there."
But the commitment to the LSU Tigers hasn't slowed down the Michigan Wolverines from remaining in hot pursuit of the four-star cornerback.
According to Rivals, the Wolverines continue pushing for the elite cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but Finney has remained loyal to his LSU pledge.
“LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs,” Finney told On3’s about his interest in the Tigers back in March. “The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience.”
As it stands, the LSU Tigers hold the verbal pledge with Finney remaining locked in with the Tigers.
247Sports' Take on Finney:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify into the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner."
"He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub-11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.
"He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight."
"He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long-term upside to play for any school he wants, and his ceiling is extremely high."
