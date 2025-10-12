Nation's No. 1 Cornerback Raves About LSU Football Visit, Several SEC Rivals Pursuing
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson returned to Baton Rouge on Saturday on an official visit to check-in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
For Brian Kelly's program, LSU made the call in July after pulling the trigger on a scholarship to Dobson where the Tigers piqued his interest from the jump.
Dobson is an electric, twitchy cornerback with powerhouse programs salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.
Now, the five-star has taken in a game day visit with the Bayou Bengals after checking in with the LSU program on Saturday for the matchup against South Carolina.
The intrigue has LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond now intensifying his pursuit for the highly-touted defensive back where the Tigers have landed among the final 12 schools vying for his services.
Dobson comes in as a top-five overall prospect in his class with the LSU Tigers once again going national at the cornerback position.
We've seen Raymond be successful on the recruiting scene when it comes to branching outside of Louisiana ever since making his return to the Bayou State on Brian Kelly's staff.
During the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond went into Florida and stole DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, from the likes of Miami and Florida. The youngster is now in Baton Rouge making an instant impact as a true freshman.
Fast forward to the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and all eyes are on Dobson with Raymond preparing to intensify his pursuit as the months move on for the priority target.
The 247Sports Notes on Dobson: "All-State and All-Region selection as a sophomore. Totaled 48 tackles, 10 PBU and 3 INT to go along with 2 KORTD. Helped Catawba Ridge make second round of South Carolina’s AAAAA Division 2 playoffs."
