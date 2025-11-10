Nation's No. 1 Prospect, LSU Football Commit Breaks Silence Since Brian Kelly Firing
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) lost their first member of the 2026 Recruiting Class on Sunday afternoon with Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona four-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette reopening his process.
Lafayette's decision comes on the heels of an unofficial visit with the Miami Hurricanes where he made his way to campus for a multi-day stay this past weekend.
Now, with multiple pledges in the current class on "flip watch" heading into December's Early Signing Period, the program's top commit took to social media on Monday to silence the buzz.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class with the program looking to hold on down the stretch.
Brown, the No. 1 recruit in America, committed to the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M Aggies in July after making the decision to remain in the Bayou State for his college career.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
But the commitment to LSU hasn't slowed down a significant pursuit from the Texas A&M Aggies for the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder.
The program in College Station has intensified its pursuit for Brown, but the five-star LSU commit may have silenced flip rumors on Monday morning with one simple post.
The LSU Tigers hold the pledge, while sources close to Brown's recruitment feel the program remains in a solid spot, but it'll be one to monitor down the stretch heading into December's Early Signing Period.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong echoed that same sentiment last week.
"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.
"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."
Now, as the Early Signing Period in December inches closer, Brown's process remains one to follow down the stretch.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.