Nation's No. 1 Quarterback, Five-Star LSU Football Target Predicted to Florida Gators
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven sits as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle following a stellar sophomore campaign.
Last fall, the Louisiana native earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year honors after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns.
Haven led his Dunham squad to a 14-1 record along with an appearance in the Division III Select state title game in his second season at the helm of the offense.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
Heading into the summer, the No. 1 overall prospect in America began evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with schools from coast to coast fighting for his services.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
LSU is a team to monitor for Haven, but there are others emerging as programs to know this offseason.
Haven checked in with a slew of schools including the Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason.
But one school appears to be separating from the pack prior to Haven's junior campaign.
Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are pushing all the right buttons for the Louisiana five-star with multiple predictions being logged in favor of the Southeastern Conference program on Monday.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman have placed picks in favor of the Florida Gators to earn a verbal commitment from Haven.
The LSU Tigers hosted Haven on multiple occasions last fall and remain heavy-hitters in his process, but now it appears the Gators are making waves in his process,
For the five-star quarterback, all eyes are on Haven ahead of his junior campaign for Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School with expectations rising.
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan multiple quarterbacks in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle on his board alongside Haven.
Two names to keep tabs on with LSU battling:
- Shreveport (La.) Evangel four-star quarterback Peyton Houston
- Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier
Kelly and Co. continue pushing for a signal-caller in the 2027 cycle and remain in the hunt for multiple highly-touted prospects.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins has raved about Haven and the potential he attains after dominating the prep scene across his first two seasons on the prep scene.
"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character. Earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors after a 10th-grade campaign in which he posted a 14-1 record and accounted for 56 total touchdowns," Ivins wrote.
"Showed everything you wanted to see from a young signal caller in a championship setting as he mounted a comeback effort with his arm and legs while taking his fair share of blows. Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket.
"Excels at getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter and is one of the best in the class when it comes to challenging defenses vertically as he throws targets open and hits them in stride with touch. Will connect on his fair share of in-breaking routes, but needs to improve at driving the ball toward the middle parts of the field and learn how to consistently beat tight coverage windows.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.