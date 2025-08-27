Nation's No. 1 Tight End, Five-Star LSU Football Target Set to Visit the Tigers
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson continues carving out an unofficial visit schedule for the fall as his recruitment process continues taking off.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, has emerged as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America on both the gridiron and hardwood.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, his recruitment process is taking off with Hudson preparing to play both sports at the college level.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators are "standing out" ahead of his junior campaign.
Following an impressive stretch on the hardwood this summer, Hudson picked up a myriad of new basketball offers, but now his focus is on the football season ahead.
Along with preparing for his junior campaign for Ruston (La.), Hudson is gearing up to take unofficial visits for game day trips.
As it stands, the five-star tight end has locked in a pair of visits down to Baton Rouge where he'll be on campus for the program's season opener against Louisiana Tech (Sep. 6) and an SEC matchup against Arkansas in November.
Hudson also recently caught up with 247Sports where he identified the programs that he's hoping to see this upcoming season.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
Now, LSU has made sure to get on the docket early with a pair of unofficial visits locked in for this season in Baton Rouge.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads.
"Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.