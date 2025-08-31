Nation's No. 1 Tight End, LSU Football Target Reacts to Tigers Win Over Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers walked out of Memorial Stadium with a 17-10 victory over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night with social media buzzing following the win.
LSU rode the arm of signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier on offense down the stretch along with significant contributions from Harold Perkins and Mansoor Delane defensively.
Kelly's program has been in search of "complementary football" since his arrival in Baton Rouge with the Bayou Bengals finding the recipe in Week 1 at Clemson.
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
Now, LSU is in the win column after capturing the program's first Week 1 victory since 2019 after a five-season losing streak.
Following the victory, social media was buzzing with LSU former players, commitments, and targets raving about the Tigers.
But one five-star LSU Tigers target's post turned heads.
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson comes in as the No. 1 prospect at his position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, has emerged as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America on both the gridiron and hardwood.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
LSU has intensified its pursuit for the coveted Louisiana five-star where he is taking notice of the program down the road.
On Saturday night, Hudson took to social media to rave about LSU's victory over Clemson.
Hudson will be in Baton Rouge this fall for game day visits as he keeps tabs on the Bayou Bengals.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
LSU remains a contender for the No. 1 tight end in America as he continues evaluating his options heading into the fall.
