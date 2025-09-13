No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Visiting for Florida Game
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown is expected to be in Death Valley on Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators.
The No. 1 rated athlete in America revealed a pledge to the LSU Tigers in July after electing to shutdown his recruitment process and remain home in the Bayou State.
The two-way star joined Brian Kelly's 2026 Recruiting Class over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
The 6-foot-3 285-pounder was in New Orleans (La.) on Friday night for a big-time matchup in the Caesars SuperDome for a matchup against Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel.
Now, Brown will make his way to Tiger Stadium on Saturday for the LSU Tigers Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators.
The five-star LSU pledge will be surrounded by a myriad of commits and targets for the Tigers ahead of a critical SEC matchup.
One Target to Know: Immanuel Iheanacho
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' SEC matchup against the Florida Gators, according to Rivals.
The No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle remains a top priority for Brian Kelly and Co. despite revealing a commitment to the Oregon Ducks over the summer with the Tigers keeping in direct contact.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks hold the verbal commitment, but the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football keeping tabs heading into his senior campaign.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there," Iheanacho said following his pledge.
"They just had Josh Conerly [selected] in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man."
The LSU Tigers remain a program in pursuit of the top-five overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Iheanacho now set in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit, according to multiple reports.
Kelly and Co. are eyeing multiple "flip targets" with Iheanacho a priority heading into the weekend.
“I can see myself there,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports prior to his Oregon commitment. “I want to be objective on every visit, but this visit really helped LSU. LSU is right there with Oregon after this visit. It is a great place.”
It's a significant development for Iheanacho where he has taken multiple trips to Baton Rouge in 2025 with LSU now set to have him back in town for the program's SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.