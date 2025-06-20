No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America, Five-Star LSU Commit Taking Visit With Tigers
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson is back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an official visit with the LSU Tigers.
Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and Co. last summer after going public with a decision to join the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Since then, the 6-foot-4. 335-pounder has seen his ranking skyrocket over the last few months where he now comes in as the top-ranked defensive lineman in the nation.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant overall junior season for his Edna Karr Cougars squad while becoming the heartbeat of the team's defense.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top defensive pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson has heard from the top programs in America, but the Louisiana star has remained loyal to his commitment with the Tigers.
Now, he's back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a pivotal official visit weekend where he'll be alongside the top prospects on the program's board.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Interior behemoth with lane-clogging mass and penetrating athleticism. Could fit myriad defensive fronts as an anchor in the middle. Leverage monster with huge base that fuels the ability to re-establish the line of scrimmage.
"Size and strength to take on double teams when needed. Flashes heavy hands at the point of attack and surprising short-area suddenness to find separation and create impact plays. Obvious bull-rushing power accompanies developing move set, including a twitched-up spin move and some interior rip nuance showcased in elite camp setting.
"Given size, will need to maintain conditioning and body control/balance, but looks like a front-line keystone entering senior year. Projects as a potential high-major impact player with long-term pro upside."
