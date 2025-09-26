No. 1 Offensive Lineman in America, LSU Football Target Raves About Recent Visit
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien remains a top priority for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, was back in Baton Rouge last weekend on an unofficial visit for the program's win over Southeastern Louisiana.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but it's the Tigers making an early impression.
Simien took his first game day visit to Baton Rouge of the year last weekend for the program's 56-10 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and has a pair of returning trips on the docket, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
The four-star prospect is expected back in Tiger Stadium for the program's matchups against Texas A&M and Arkansas.
Following his most recent trip to campus, Simien raved about his time in Death Valley where he had the chance to talk shop with Brian Kelly, Scott Woodward and other key figures in Baton Rouge.
Simien has emerged as a priority prospect for the Bayou Bengals where he's already taken multiple visits to LSU this calendar year as the program becomes a team to watch.
“It was great,” Simien told On3 Sports following a recent trip to Baton Rouge. “Getting to talk with the offensive line coaches one-on-one and getting to learn more about The Path of LSU football and the importance of balancing academics and athletics for success.”
Simien has also taken an unofficial visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers this fall as his recruitment process ramps up.
With multiple SEC, Big Ten and ACC schools in the mix, where do the Tigers stand in the pursuit of one of Louisiana's top prospects in the 2027 cycle?
LSU is a heavy contender for the Louisiana four-star as they continue intensifying their pursuit for the No. 1 overall prospect in The Bayou State.
Now, with one visit under Simien's belt this fall in Baton Rouge, two more remain on the docket as the Bayou Bengals intensify their pursuit.
More LSU News:
The Early Predictions: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Massive SEC Showdown
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.