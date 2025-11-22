No. 1 Prospect in America, Coveted LSU Football Commit Locked In With The Tigers
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown will make his way back to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the program's final home game of the 2025 regular season.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in America, made the decision to remain home and commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Begnals securing the No. 1 rated athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the the Bayou State, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the hometown school winning out.
Following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge, there was buzz that Brown could flip his commitment elsewhere with the Texas A&M Aggies upping the ante.
But the top-ranked prospect in America looks to be dialed in with the hometown Tigers despite Texas A&M and others looking for a flip.
"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.
"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."
Now, Brown has arrived back in Death Valley for his seventh unofficial visit of the fall where he has been on-hand for all of the LSU Tigers' home games in 2025.
LSU will keep a foot on the gas for Brown until the Early Signing Period in December with a primary focus on getting the top-ranked recruit to put pen to paper.
