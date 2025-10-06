No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana, LSU Football Target to Visit Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien is in the midst of a critical stretch in his recruitment with a myriad of programs battling for his services.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.
Simien has begun evaluating the contenders in his process where he has taken multiple unofficial visits to LSU this year - including a game day visit in Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana.
But the four-star offensive lineman is keeping his options open with a recent visit to College Station where Mike Elko and Texas A&M knocked it out of the park.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana checked in with the Aggies for the program's matchup against the Auburn Tigers where he soaked in the scenes of Kyle Field in Week 5.
Following the trip, Simien raved about his time in College Station where "something sparked" on the visit, he told Rivals.
Then, less than 48 hours later, the crystal ball predictions began coming in for the Texas A&M Aggies with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a pick in favor of the program in the Lone Star State.
But Simien isn't shutting things down anytime soon, it appears, with more visits on the docket for this fall.
That includes a trip to see Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this fall as the program in South Bend looks to make an impact, according to Rivals.
The LSU Tigers remain heavy hitters in this one with Brian Kelly and Co. also expecting to get Simien back down to campus this fall. The current expectation is that he will be in Tiger Stadium for the Texas A&M matchup.
No. 11 LSU will return to action in Week 7 for a matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks with a myriad of top targets expected to be in Baton Rouge.
