No. 1 Quarterback in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target Receives Alabama Offer
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven continues navigating a critical stretch in both his development and recruitment this offseason while traveling the country.
Haven, the No. 1 quarterback in America, has made his way to multiple programs this offseason for camps while also checking in for unofficial visits.
The five-star signal-caller has blossomed into the top player in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, according to 247Sports, with a slew of offers in his back pocket.
He's coming off of a dominant sophomore campaign in 2024 where the Louisiana native quickly became a household name on the recruiting scene.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dynamic ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
Now, Haven is reeling in a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines, among several others, extending scholarships.
This week, Haven's list grew once again with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide pulling the trigger on an offer.
The hometown Tigers continue generating significant buzz for the coveted quarterback from right down the road as significant favorites in his process, but it hasn't stopped other schools from intensifying their pursuit.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan provided Haven with an open-invite to attend any home game on the program's schedule last season and the No. 1 player in the country certainly used that this advantage.
After carving up the prep scene on Friday night's, he'd routinely take game day visits to LSU on Saturday's.
Now, heading into his junior season, Haven flaunts an impressive offer list with the "Who's Who" of college football looking to sway him out of the Bayou State for his college career.
