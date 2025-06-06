No. 1 Quarterback in America, Five-Star Prospect Predicted to Land With LSU Football
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven continues his meteoric rise as the top signal-caller in America heading into his junior campaign.
Haven, the No. 1 prospect in America, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football during his prep career.
The Louisiana native has hauled in scholarships from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Auburn and Florida State, among others.
But the hometown Tigers continue generating significant buzz for the coveted quarterback from right down the road.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan provided Haven with an open-invite to attend any home game on the program's schedule last season and the No. 1 player in the country certainly used that this advantage.
After carving up the prep scene on Friday night's, he'd routinely take game day visits to LSU on Saturday's.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dynamic ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
Now, as he navigates a critical offseason in both his development and recruitment process, the Bayou Bengals have become the team to beat.
Rivals' Adam Gorney recently doubled down on his take that the LSU Tigers are the expected frontrunners in Haven's process.
Rivals' Take: "Haven already has more than a dozen offers and should have every offer he wants before decision time, but they might be coming in slowly because many believe LSU is his destiny.
"He’s from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham. He’s grown very close with the LSU staff. Perhaps if offensive coordinator Joe Sloan takes a head coaching job or something totally unforeseen happens, Haven could end up elsewhere. But it would be a shock at this point.
"LSU lost five-star Baton Rouge native Blaine Bradford to Ohio State this recruiting cycle. Five-star Baton Rouge native Lamar Brown is leaning Texas A&M over LSU right now.
"Haven could follow that route but even more likely is LSU ponies up more money and reconstitutes around getting Haven so it doesn’t happen again. LSU is definitely the favorite to land the five-star QB."
Haven is the No. 1 overall prospect in America, according to 247Sports, as he prepares to take his game to the next level in 2025 during his junior campaign.
LSU remains the team to beat in his process with the talented signal-caller dialed in on the contenders in his process.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.