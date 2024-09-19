No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will host the No. 1 quarterback in America for an unofficial visit on Saturday, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit.
Elijah Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, will make his way to campus on Saturday afternoon where he will take in another game day experience.
The coveted signal-caller was in town for the Tigers' home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels with LSU now getting him in Death Valley once again.
Haven has become one of the top targets in the country after blowing up during his freshman campaign for Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School in 2023.
Now, he's carrying the momentum into his sophomore season with the Louisiana native shining during the first few weeks of the season.
The LSU staff has an "open invite" for Haven to make it to as many home games as he can this season. It's clear the Bayou Bengals have their foot on the gas for Haven's services as he continues handling business on the prep scene.
“[LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan] invited us to all the LSU games, they have an open invitation for us,” the elder Haven told On3 Sports Steve Wiltfong. “The UCLA coach Ted (White) has been reaching out as well. He’s from the Baton Rouge area. It will be good to see their program and what they have going on right now as well.”
For Haven, being a Louisiana native means something to the prized prospect, which has LSU as a school near the top of his list.
“It’s home,” Haven's camp told On3 Sports. “Joe Sloan is an awesome guy. His track record is impressive when it comes to developing a quarterback. Like Brian Kelly. Like the staff. Staff seems like they know what they’re doing. Like the offense. Know there’s going to be talent around him at a place like LSU. Receivers, an offensive line and running backs to help compliment that.”
Now, the No. 1 quarterback in the sophomore class will be back in Tiger Stadium for No. 16 LSU's showdown against the UCLA Bruins with the Bayou Bengals looking to continue trending in the right direction.
Haven will be joined by several top prospects in America with DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) also set to make their way to Baton Rouge.
For Pickett, it's another big opportunity to be back in The Boot checking in with the program.
We've seen Pickett take trips this season already to both the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes.
He made the drive up to Gainesville for the Florida versus Miami game, but there is a family tie here. Pickett's cousin plays for the Hurricanes where he went to the season opener to check in with his family.
Then, he made the trip to Coral Gables for a Miami matchup once again.
Pickett's father told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong that his son is, "1000% committed to LSU" during a recent interview despite taking visits
Along with checking in with the Hurricanes this fall, Pickett has planned three separate visits to Baton Rouge with the first one this weekend. He will be in town for the UCLA, Alabama and Oklahoma matchups, a source confirmed. On3 Sports first reported the visits.
It's been an intriguing last few weekend's in Pickett's recruitment. First, he was in Gainesville checking in with the Florida Gators before they took on Miami. Then, he got back on the road checking in with the Hurricanes.
Nonetheless, Pickett remains firm on his pledge to the Tigers with the program in full pursuit of the top-ranked defensive back in the current cycle.
Pickett headlines a loaded 2025 Recruiting Class with a trio of cornerbacks now committed to the program.
