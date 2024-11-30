No. 1 Running Back in America Visiting LSU Football for Oklahoma Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will welcome the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, back to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit to campus.
The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal star, and top-ranked back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Jan. 3 after a rigorous recruiting process.
Now, after being committed for over 300 days, Berry remains locked in with the Bayou Bengals ahead of next week's Early Signing Period.
All signs point towards Berry putting pen to paper with LSU on Wednesday, a source familiar with his recruitment told LSU Tigers On SI, and sealing the deal with the Tigers.
He'll be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for another game day experience where he'll be alongside a number of current LSU commitments.
Position coach and recruiting guru Frank Wilson has done wonders in the 2025 class this year after securing the services of Berry and JT Lindsey, the No. 2 rated back in Louisiana.
That gives LSU both the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked backs in the Bayou State heading into next season. A critical feat for the Tigers.
Following the decommitment of Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class, it put the LSU program in a "vulnerable" state.
The former LSU pledge flipped his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines following an NIL package north of $10.5 million being offered.
Despite the news of Underwood going elsewhere, Berry and Lindsey remain locked in with the program.
Lindsey confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he has shut down his recruitment and will sign with Kelly's program next week.
No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana Shuts Things Down:
Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Brian Kelly and Co. locking down his services.
Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana and a Top 10 back in America, received an offer from the Tigers and wasted no time in pledging to the program.
It was clear the intentions of position coach Frank Wilson. LSU had already had a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, but taking two backs was the goal the entire time.
Now, after a dominant senior campaign, Lindsey has the entire country after blossoming into a Top 10 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class and skyrocketing to the No. 2 back in Louisiana.
Lindsey confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be taking any visits elsewhere and will be signing with LSU on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period.
It's a massive get for the program with Lindsey barely scratching the surface. A player many believe plays above his ranking, he's dominated the prep scene in Louisiana.
Lindsey has accumulated 1,950 yards this season with 27 total touchdowns. Now, he's cruising through the Louisiana playoffs with a state championship on his mind.
