No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target Has 'Shut Down Recruitment'
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star safety Blaine Bradford revealed a commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes in March after going public with a decision.
The sought-after defensive back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle remains a top priority for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff, but now it's set to be an uphill battle down the stretch.
Bradford spent the spring visiting multiple programs including LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Notre Dame with his attention quickly turning towards the Buckeyes.
Then, the No. 1 safety in America announced a pledge to Day and Co. after a rigorous recruiting battle.
“It has been about consistency with Ohio State,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons prior to his commitment. “I have had a lot of good conversations with coach Ryan Day and I can talk about anything with coach G (Matt Guerierri).
"They won a national championship this season, they can put people into the NFL every year and they have great people around the program.”
Now, it'll become an interesting battle for Kelly and Co. down the stretch with the top-ranked defensive back residing in LSU's backyard.
Bradford, a Baton Rouge (La.) native, was a player circled by the LSU program as a "must-have" in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Tigers currently hold a commitment from top-five safety, Aiden Hall, with the program looking to pair the Louisiana stars alongside one another in the defensive backfield.
But as it stands, it's all Ohio State for the Catholic High star.
“I just felt it. You get that gut feeling. I prayed about it. It’s something you never felt before. When you get that feeling, you got to take it," Bradford told On3 Sports after the decision. "I think I'm shut down."
Bradford's father echoed the same sentiment in an interview with Rivals.
As it stands, Bradford has three official visits lined up:
- Texas Longhorns: June 6-8
- Ohio State Buckeyes: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
Bradford is a player at the top of LSU's 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
Now, it'll have to level up once again.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports earlier this year. “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential.
"I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
Bradford's older brother, Jacob signed with the LSU Tigers in December after flipping his commitment away from the Houston Cougars last fall.
All eyes will be on the top-ranked safety down the stretch until the Early Signing Period in December.
