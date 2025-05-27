No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target Visits Baton Rouge
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North four-star wide receiver Monshun Sales continues his rise as one of the top wideouts in America with the LSU Tigers getting in early for the highly-touted prospect.
Sales, the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is coming off of a dominant sophomore season on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder saw his national ranking cruise to No. 11 overall with the top programs in America extending scholarships.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Sales has reeled in offers from the likes of Michigan, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Purdue and Louisville, among several others.
The top-ranked wideout has the attention of multiple powerhouse programs as he gears up for an important season in his development.
Now, Sales has made his way down to the Bayou State for a visit with the LSU staff.
Sales recently listed four schools that are "catching his eye" as his process heats up this offseason.
It's the LSU Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines and Missouri Tigers that have Sales' attention early in his recruiting process, according to On3 Sports.
LSU's lineage of NFL wide receivers has the proven track record that intrigues Sales with position coach Cortez Hankton beginning to make an early impression.
For the Hoosiers, it's the hometown program that continues making Sales a priority early in his process.
Now, after logging 34 receptions into 568 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore campaign, Sales will look to level up in 2025 with all eyes on the talented pass-catcher.
For Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program is scorching hot on the recruiting scene; specifically at the receiver position.
They're in early for the touted wideout as he navigates his recruitment process with a slew of heavy-hitters in the mix.
