No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, Coveted LSU Football Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a rigorous recruitment battle between multiple Southeastern Conference schools.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.
What led to the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to make the decision to remain in the Bayou State? The chance to play in front of his friends and family.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told On3 Sports in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
This past weekend, Mack was back in Baton Rouge for an official visit with the LSU Tigers where he was alongside multiple priority targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
It provided the elite wideout an opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus and get another chance to see the plan for his future.
LSU's offense is what intrigues Mack the most with the chance to have his skill set on full display in an electric attack.
Now, the top-ranked receiver in Louisiana has shut down his recruitment process and is locked in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Mack has doubled down on his commitment to the Bayou Bengals where he will now await the Early Signing Period in December to make things official.
The Bayou State star is one of three wide receivers committed to the program with LSU set to bring in an elite-level haul.
The Commitments: LSU's 2026 Wideout Haul
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.
