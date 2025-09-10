No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, Elite LSU Football Target Visiting for Florida Game
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' SEC opener against the Florida Gators.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and No. 2 overall wideout in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout summer stretch where he earned a myriad of scholarship offers.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuit.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
It's no secret why the top schools in America, including Ohio State, are rolling out the red carpet for the prized Bayou State star.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, with programs including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan Wolverines entering the race, the LSU Tigers will be challenged to keep the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana home in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU and Florida will kickoff at 6:30 pm. CT on ABC in Week 3 with Royal set to be in attendance for the program's critical matchup at Tiger Stadium.
