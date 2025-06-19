No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, Four-Star Prospect Locks in Trip to LSU Football
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin four-star wide receiver Easton Royal continues cruising up the recruiting rankings following a dominant sophomore campaign on the prep scene.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, has reeled in a myriad of offers this offseason with the powerhouse programs entering the mix quickly.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. dished out an offer to the Bayou State star in May with the program set to turn up the heat as his process ramps up.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Miami, Texas, Texas Tech, Michigan, Arkansas and Tennessee, among others, as he blows up this offseason.
Royal is the No. 2 rated wideout in America and a Top-15 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Kelly and Co. will now look to turn up the heat for Royal as his process ramps up this offseason with the "Who's Who" of college football getting in the mix.
LSU will host Royal this weekend for an unofficial visit where he will be alongside the top-ranked prospects on the Tigers' board, according to Tigerbait.com.
It's another critical opportunity for the Bayou Bengals to wine and dine the highly-touted Louisiana native on a trip to campus.
