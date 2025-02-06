No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Target Sets Official Visit Schedule
Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Jabari Mack is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge last weekend for the program's Junior Day event where he was alongside several blue-chip prospects.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown LSU program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton continuing to turn up the heat for the 2026 star.
He's visited Death Valley on multiple occasions including game day visits and a check-in last July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event.
For the top-ranked wideout in The Boot, he's seen premier programs ramp up the push, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
The most recent visit to Baton Rouge was one that answered several questions for Mack and his camp.
It was a trip that was beneficial for the star wideout with the opportunity to sit down and talk shop with Brian Kelly alongside his family, meet up with other Louisiana talents and more.
All in all, it was an impactful visit to LSU for Mack.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
But he's also officially released his Top-10 schools after trimming his list:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025 as he focuses on his finalists.
On Thursday, Mack revealed four official visits he's set to take this summer:
- Ohio State: May 31
- Texas A&M: June 5
- Texas: June 14
- LSU: June 21
LSU will receive the final visit of Mack's process which will give the program an opportunity to swing for the fences in the top-ranked wideout's process.
LSU has recruited Louisiana well in recent years with the program reeling in a pair of top receivers from the state in the 2025 Signing Class: TaRon Francis and Phillip Wright.
Wright played his high school ball alongside Mack at Destrehan where he will certainly be pushing for a reunion with his teammate.
Now, all eyes will be on Mack down the stretch with an official visit set for the weekend of June 21, but he won't be the only coveted LSU target in town at that time.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown remains one of the most coveted prospects in America.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
Last weekend, Brown was back on LSU's campus for a visit with the Tigers. Brian Kelly's program is "standing out" to Brown, he told Rivals following the trip.
Kelly's program and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
LSU's shot-caller checked in with Brown last Friday morning before the top player in The Boot made a return trip to LSU's campus on Saturday. It was face time for LSU in back-to-back days.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
He's a player that can do it all on the gridiron on both sides of the ball with LSU continuing to discuss the opportunity to play defense as well at the next level.
In high school, he's a man amongst boys with his freakish size as just a rising junior, but evaluators expect the same success in college.
Brown was set to take an official to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide during the final weekend of May as he begins to solidify his visits this summer, but will no longer take that trip. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported the visit update on Monday.
It'll be an intriguing recruiting process with the heavy-hitters in the NIL space rolling out the red carpet for the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America.
