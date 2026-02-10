No. 1 WR in America Eyeing Multiple Visits to SEC Schools Amid LSU Football Push

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is lining up an official visit schedule with multiple Southeastern Conference programs looking to host the No. 1 pass-catcher in America.

Royal checks in as the top-ranked wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling for his pledge, but it's set to be a challenge with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns holding the verbal commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months following a strong junior season.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, the LSU Tigers are eyeing the No. 1 overall prospect in the Bayou State where Kiffin is looking to hit the high school recruiting scene in Louisiana with force after being introduced as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Easton is keeping tabs on multiple SEC programs this offseason where he will return to Austin (Tex.) for an official visit with the Texas Longhorns, but also has multi-day stays on deck with the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators as well, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.

For the LSU Tigers, the program remains in pursuit with Kiffin's staff looking to host the top-ranked pass-catcher for an official visit in the coming months.

