No. 2 Athlete in America Set to Officially Visit LSU Football, Texas Longhorns Target
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star athlete Jalen Lott will be in Baton Rouge this weekend to begin a multi-day stay with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for an official visit.
Lott, the No. 2 rated athlete in America, has made a name for himself in Texas with multiple programs taking an interest in the fast-rising prospect.
Now, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has become a household name with a myriad of schools reaching out to the coveted two-way star.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program set to bring Lott to town as they intensify their pursuit.
Kelly's crew has made Lott a priority with the wide receiver room becoming a unit the program is looking to retool via the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The two-way athlete has thrived as a wideout with his soft hands giving teams fits in the Lone Star State.
But Lott could be a challenge down the stretch of his recruitment with the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks making noise.
The elite-level wideout recently took a trip to Oregon where he soaked in the scenes of what Eugene has to offer.
Then, the predictions came rolling in for Lott to land in the Ducks' 2026 class.
But the talented wideout is keeping his options open after trimming his list to 10 schools in April.
Lott is now down to the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes.
Fast forward to this weekend and he will be in Baton Rouge to begin a visit to the Bayou State to see what the LSU Tigers can offer.
He'll be joined by multiple elite prospects set to be in town, including one of the top interior defensive linemen on LSU's 2026 board.
The Visitor: Deuce Geralds
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains a priority prospect for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has blossomed into a critical target for multiple heavy-hitters ahead of his senior campaign.
That includes Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program getting Geralds down to Baton Rouge for a spring visit in March.
Now, after beginning to assess the contenders in his recruitment, Geralds has locked in four official visits for the summer
LSU, Ohio State Ole Miss and Oregon will receive multi-day stays from the 6-foot-1, 275-pounder this summer as his process ramps up in June.
Geralds, one of the top prospects in the Peach State, will have a slew of options to choose from, but the Tigers remain heavily in the mix for his services.
He'll hit the road to Baton Rouge this weekend for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers to begin his official visit process.
From there, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at Geralds where he'll make his way to Oxford for an official visit to the Magnolia State.
Following trips to LSU and Ole Miss, Geralds will visit the Oregon Ducks [June 13] and Ohio State Buckeyes [June 20], according to On3 Sports.
