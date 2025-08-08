No. 2 Wide Receiver in America, LSU Football Target Reveals Commitment Decision
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in America, pledges to the Auburn program over the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State has emerged as one of the top prospects in the nation after a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad.
Mathews logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to emerging as the No. 2 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The LSU Tigers battled until the buzzer for the highly-touted pass catcher where the program had momentum leading up to decision day.
Kelly and Co. rolled out the red carpet for the coveted pass catcher and his family on a multi-day stay this offseason while laying out the framework for what the next 3-4 years would look like.
The opportunity to play an integral role in the LSU offense and develop in a proven scheme had intrigued Mathews during the recruitment process.
A source also detailed the relationship developed between LSU and the Mathews camp during his time as a priority prospect was a critical component to the Tigers' recruitment push.
But it's Hugh Freeze and Co. that made it happen down the stretch in order to lock in the verbal commitment on Friday evening.
The Auburn Tigers prioritized Mathews in his recruitment with the Southeastern Conference foe reeling in the pledge.
For the LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly and Co. currently hold three commitments at the wide receiver position in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 Wide Receiver in America
- Jabari Mack: No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
It's an elite-level haul headlined by Keys as the star in the receiving corps after pledging to the program in March.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Fresh off of a dominant junior campaign, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout began evaluating schools in his process.
He checked out the Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies this summer for multi-day stays.
Now, after Mathews revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers, it remains that much more important to hold onto Keys' pledge in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU holds a Top-10 class to this point with the program eyeing multiple targets heading into the fall.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.