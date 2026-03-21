No. 3 DL in America, Elite Alabama Crimson Tide Target Raves About LSU Football Visit

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner has arrived in Baton Rouge for his unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program turns up the heat for the Magnolia State standout.

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class where he has seen his ranking soar as of late with multiple programs competing for his pledge this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

But the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi is now down to eight schools after trimming his list with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

Courtesy of Mitchell Turner via X.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Turner arrived in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals where he told LSU Tigers On SI that the trip has been "great" after checking in with the coaching staff for his day trip.

The No. 3 DL in America has arrived in Baton Rouge for a visit with the #LSU Tigers: Mitchell Turner.



The 6’3, 275-pounder checks in as the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi with Lane Kiffin and Co. getting him over to campus on Saturday.



Mitchell shared photos from his trip: pic.twitter.com/bU4KpAAYuo — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 21, 2026

Kiffin and Co. are swinging for the fences in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Mitchell emerging as a name to know this offseason after dishing out an offer once the new staff was assembled.

The Alabama Crimson Tide remain serious threats in his recruitment with the SEC rival building momentum, but the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels remain two teams to watch with a visit to Baton Rouge now under his belt.

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