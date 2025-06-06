No. 3 Overall Prospect in America Includes LSU Football, Oregon Ducks as Finalists
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is fresh off of an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers.
Iheanacho, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is the top uncommitted prospect in the nation following offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entering the mix in a strong way this spring after getting Iheanacho to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit during camp.
Then came the official visit to LSU in June where the program rolled out the red carpet once again for his services.
Now, he's down to four schools after revealing his finalists: LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Auburn.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks are currently viewed as the frontrunners for Iheanacho's services following a productive visit this offseason.
“Oregon is the top school, but these official visits will play a big part in my final decision,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports heading into the June visits. “My relationships with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top.
"I like the staff a lot and we can talk about anything. My second visit there was great. I loved my first one too. My parents also love Oregon, so it helps to get their opinion. The connection with the coaching staff is really the biggest thing for me with Oregon.”
But the Bayou Bengals are surging in his process after last weekend's multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.
“I can see myself there,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports. “I want to be objective on every visit, but this visit really helped LSU. LSU is right there with Oregon after this visit. It is a great place.”
Iheanacho will also take an official visit to see the Auburn Tigers this month as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
“This will be my third time to Auburn and I love Coach Freeze and Coach Thornton,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports. "I love talking to both of them. I think I surprised them with this official visit because I have not talked to them as much as some other schools, but I have always liked Auburn.
"The coaches are great and I have personal relationships with some players on the team because they are from Baltimore. I just want to get back down there and learn more about the school.”
Aside from the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers, it's the Penn State Nittany Lions rounding out his finalists and official visit schedule.
“Penn State is a school that has been on me from the beginning. The relationships with Coach Trautwein and Coach Poindexter are strong. I have visited them four or five times, I know the coaches really well and it is closer to home," Iheanacho said.
"They really set their athletes up for success and treat them well, so I have always liked Penn State. This time, I want to learn more about the academics because I have not gotten the full breakdown in the past.”
Iheanacho has a commitment date scheduled for August 5 where he will choose between the quartet of schools prior to his senior campaign.
What makes the long, physical offensive lineman so special?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
"Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen."
LSU will now look to intensify the program's push this summer with an official visit now in the rearview mirror with the five-star talent out of Maryland.
