Notre Dame Fighting Irish Predicted to Land Commitment From Key LSU Football Target

𝗡𝗘𝗪: My latest prediction is for Notre Dame to land elite 2027 tight end Jaxon Dollar from Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln ‼️☘️



Georgia, Clemson and Miami are among the other contenders for Dollar.



Intel: https://t.co/UcxnLTdOys pic.twitter.com/IY6pTHSpjQ