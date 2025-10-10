Notre Dame Fighting Irish Predicted to Land Commitment From Key LSU Football Target
Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar continues his rise as one of the top dual-sport athletes in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs in pursuit.
Dollar, a top-five rated tight end in America, has blossomed into one of the nation's most coveted recruits with schools from coast-to-coast getting in on the action.
The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder out of North Carolina has earned offers from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, and Clemson Tigers, among others, across his prep career.
Dollar made the trip down to Baton Rouge in September for the LSU Tigers' home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs where he had a chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley.
The prized target arrived on Saturday without an offer in-hand, but following a trip to the Bayou State, the Tigers extended a scholarship to Dollar with the program intensifying its pursuit.
As a sophomore in 2024, Dollar logged 13 receptions for 224 yards, with six touchdown catches. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch.
Now, after a strong offseason on the camp circuit, Dollar has emerged as a fast-rising prospect as a dual-sport athlete where he also thrives on the hardwood.
Dollar is a standout on the basketball court where he earned North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) all-District 10 honors in 2024.
This past season, he scored 15.8 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, three steals and 2.1 blocks for his prep squad.
The LSU Tigers remain a program in pursuit, but one school is separating from the pack for the elite pass-catcher.
On Thursday, Rivals' Mike Singer logged a prediction in favor of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish winning out for Dollar and landing a commitment.
Dollar took an unofficial visit to South Bend in June where the program began picking up steam in its pursuit. Now, the Fighting Irish appear to be making waves in his process.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has circled its No. 1 target at the tight end position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Louisiana native Ahmad Hudson emerging as the prospect to know.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, has blossomed into a two-sport phenom with a myriad of programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
The LSU Tigers remain serious contenders in this one with Hudson a top priority for the coaching staff in Baton Rouge.
