Pair of LSU Football Targets Rise in Recent Rankings as Top-15 Prospects in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue attacking the recruiting trail this offseason with the program shifting focus towards the future in Baton Rouge.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in the nation, Kelly and Co. are beginning to send shockwaves across the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles.
LSU currently holds the top-ranked class in the 2026 cycle, but the Bayou Bengals are starting to make their presence felt in the rising-junior class as well.
Louisiana is home to a trio of Top-15 prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, according to On3 Sports, with the LSU Tigers already extending offers.
Two of the top prospects are right down the road in New Orleans (La.) with the LSU program keeping tabs as coveted targets moving forward.
Which prospects rose in the recent On3 Sports Recruiting Rankings?
The 2027 Targets: LSU in the Mix
Meet the Newest Five-Star: Zyron Forstall
New Orleans (La.) Jesuit High School EDGE Zyron Forstall continues his meteoric rise up the rankings this offseason with the LSU Tigers in the mix.
Forstall, the No. 3 overall rated recruit in the 2027 cycle, is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign in the Bayou State for the Blue Jays.
Now, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, extending offers.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is physically imposing in the trenches, and playing against the top players in the state in the Catholic League, Forstall has shined.
On3 Sports' Take: "Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting.
"An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move.
"Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on.
The Latest Louisiana Star Wideout: Easton Royal
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin four-star wide receiver Easton Royal is up next in the Bayou State as his rise continues this offseason.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, has reeled in a myriad of offers this offseason with the powerhouse programs entering the mix quickly.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. dished out an offer to the Bayou State star last Wednesday with the program set to turn up the heat as his process ramps up.
Royal is the No. 2 rated wideout in America and a Top-15 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
