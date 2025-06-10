Prediction: LSU Football Trending to Land Commitment From Top Mississippi Prospect
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker is fresh off an official visit to Baton Rouge for a check-in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Tucker, the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, took in a multi-day stay with the Bayou Bengals to soak in the scenes of campus.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder recently backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and has quickly hit the recruiting scene.
Tucker has officially visited the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers in June with both Southeastern Conference schools battling for his pledge.
“It was great,” Tucker told On3 Sports about his time at Ole Miss. “My favorite thing was how they ran their offense. It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
But it's the LSU Tigers that are gaining momentum for Tucker.
With a pair of visits in the rearview mirror, Tucker is down to the Rebels and Tigers where he's set to go public with a decision.
The Mississippi native has now locked in a commitment date for Friday, June 13 with Kelly and the Bayou Bengals trending for his services.
This week, the predictions came flowing in for LSU to win out here after multiple picks were placed by On3 Sports recruiting analysts along with the 247Sports staff.
Tucker is a Top-225 prospect in America and the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi with the 2026 stud emerging as a national recruit.
He's set to go public with a decision on Friday with the LSU Tigers trending down the stretch, according to On3 Sports.
LSU currently holds the No. 2 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle headlined by five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys and five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson.
But the program is beginning to make noise with multiple targets in the 2026 cycle; including the No. 1 available offensive lineman in America: Immanuel Iheanacho.
The Buzz: Iheanacho's Process
Iheanacho, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is the top uncommitted prospect in the nation following offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entering the mix in a strong way this spring after getting Iheanacho to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit during camp.
Then came the official visit to LSU in June where the program rolled out the red carpet once again for his services.
Now, he's down to four schools after revealing his finalists: LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Auburn.
Iheanacho has a commitment date scheduled for August 5 where he will choose between the quartet of schools prior to his senior campaign.
