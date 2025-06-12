Prized LSU Football EDGE Target Receives Prediction to Land With SEC Rival
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton continues navigating a critical summer in his recruitment with five programs piquing his interest.
Carlton, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has earned scholarships from a number of the top college programs in the nation with LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, among others, looking to earn his pledge.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign and is ready to wrap up his recruitment process this summer.
During his junior campaign in 2024, Carlton recorded 57 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three pass break ups and a forced fumble where he immediately became a household name.
Carlton is down to five schools with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Baylor Bears rounding out the list.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals hosted Carlton on an official visit in June for a multi-day stay in the Baton Rouge where the program began pushing all the right buttons.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports prior to his official visit.
"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”
But as his recruiting process ramps up this offseason with "official visit season" in full swing, it's the Texas Longhorns that are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
Steve Sarkisian and Co. have now received multiple predictions to secure the talented Lone Star State defensive prospect with 247Sports making their pick this week.
Carlton will commit to the program of his choice on July 10 with the LSU Tigers a finalist for his services alongside multiple Texas programs.
“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 Sports. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”
