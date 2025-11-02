SEC Rival Pushing to Flip a Prized LSU Football Commit, No. 1 OT in Louisiana
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision.
Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his senior campaign with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, across his prep career.
Now, it's the Texas Longhorns that are making a significant push for the LSU Tigers commit where Martinez made his way to the Lone Star State on Saturday on an unofficial visit. He will remain in town through Sunday.
Martinez comes in as one of the top overall pledges for the Bayou Bengals, and with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, has begun exploring options.
LSU remains with the verbal commitment, but it's clear other schools are calling and Martinez is answering with a weekend visit to Austin (Tex.) wrapping up this weekend.
With a Top-15 2026 Recruiting Class to this point, multiple programs are looking to poach current pledges - namely the No. 1 prospect in America, Lamar Brown.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class with the program looking to hold on down the stretch.
Brown, the No. 1 recruit in America, committed to the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M Aggies in July after making the decision to remain in the Bayou State for his college career.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has been wined and dined by the top programs in the nation with the Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes swinging for the fences, but it's the hometown LSU Tigers that ultimately won out.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
But the commitment to LSU hasn't slowed down a significant pursuit from the Texas A&M Aggies.
LSU currently holds 17 commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Class where the haul has remained intact despite the program relieving Kelly of his duties last Sunday.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.