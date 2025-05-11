The Buzz: LSU Football Loses Pledge From Coveted Wide Receiver in 2026 Cycle
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue retooling the wide receiver room in Baton Rouge with the program flaunting the nation's top wideout haul.
With a trio of top receivers in the country pledged to the Bayou Bengals, Kelly and Co. are rolling on the recruiting trail.
On Saturday, LSU saw four-star wideout Jakai Anderson flip his pledge from the Tigers to the SMU Mustangs.
The New Orleans (La.) McDonough 35 star, and Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, committed to the Tigers last June over the likes of Penn State, Louisville and Tulane, among others.
The 6-foot, 160-pounder comes in as the No. 3 rated wideout in Louisiana in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple top programs battling for his services despite a pledge to LSU.
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season.
He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
Now, he heads to the Lone Star State to join the SMU Mustangs' 2026 Recruiting Cycle with an opportunity to make an instant impact with the ACC program.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers flaunt the No. 1 wide receiver haul in America with a trio of coveted wideouts pledged to the program.
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.