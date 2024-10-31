The Buzz: The Latest on the No. 1 QB in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood remains a hot topic on the college football recruiting scene as the Early Signing Period inches closer.
The No. 1 signal-caller in America revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Jan. 6 with the verbal pledge sending shockwaves across the country.
Now, we've entered crunch time as programs look to flip targets from their current schools with Underwood's name stealing headlines.
There remains buzz that the Michigan Wolverines have ramped up their NIL efforts for Underwood's services as they continue a late push with a little over 30 days until the Early Signing Period in December.
What's the latest on Underwood and his recruitment?
LSU Set to Check In With Underwood and Co.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan will hop on a flight this weekend to check in with Underwood and his family for the five-star's playoff game on Friday, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. Shea Dixon of On3 Sports first reported the in-person check in.
Sloan, who's taken the lead on Underwood's recruitment, will once again get face time with the top quarterback in America as the outside chatter continues growing.
It'll be the first of two visits Underwood will have with Sloan and the LSU staff with the No. 1 signal-caller set to make his way to Baton Rouge next weekend for the LSU vs. Alabama showdown.
The Official Visit: LSU vs. Alabama Week
The contact between Underwood's camp and LSU hasn't wavered, and despite the outside noise, there's now been an official visit date locked in.
Underwood will arrive in Baton Rouge next weekend for an official visit where he will get a look at LSU versus Alabama on Nov. 9, a source confirmed. On3 Sports' Shea Dixon first reported the news.
The No. 1 player in America will make a return trip to Louisiana where he will soak in the scenes of Death Valley, talk things over with the coaching staff and more.
It's important to note that Underwood has not visited any other programs ever since he verbally committed to LSU in January. He's visited Baton Rouge on several occasions, but has not taken an official or unofficial trip elsewhere.
Now, despite Michigan continuing to make a push at the buzzer for Underwood, he's locked in a return trip to the Bayou State for a multi-day stay on LSU's campus.
Underwood will be accompanied by both his parents and other family members for the trip with the Tigers preparing to roll out the red carpet during the three-day trip.
The "generational talent" has been dialed in with the LSU Tigers from the beginning of his recruitment with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan running point guard in this one.
Now, as we near crunch time until prospects can put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December, the Michigan Wolverine buzz has become a hot topic.
The Michigan Buzz:
Underwood, a Michigan native, has been heavily recruited by the Wolverines during his recruiting process over the last three-plus years.
A Michigan native, the Wolverines were always going to be a threat, but Underwood is yet to take a visit to Ann Arbor for an official or unofficial visit.
It's been clear through Underwood's actions that the five-star signal-caller is locked in with the Tigers, but it hasn't stopped Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore from reaching out to the quarterback to keep communication flowing.
On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong Chimes In:
"As head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan make their big push to the Early Signing Period, they currently sit on On3’s No. 12 ranked recruiting class. One prospect they’ve continued to have dialogue with is On3’s No. 1 prospect in Bryce Underwood. Committed to LSU, that’s a recruitment to monitor moving forward. I do believe the dialogue with the Wolverines is real. We’ll see how things continue to develop there. If Michigan were to land Underwood, I think that would open the eye of a few others before pens hit papers."
Moore and Co. remain in contact with Underwood and his camp down the stretch, but LSU has been aware of the communication. It hasn't caught the program by surprise despite national headlines stealing the spotlight.
The Wolverines reportedly pieced together an NIL package north of $5 million, but again, LSU has known the NIL efforts it would take to land the No. 1 prospect in America.
Underwood has been labeled as a "program-changing" prospect with the LSU Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for his services.
On Wednesday, Michigan's lone quarterback commitment in the 2025 cycle backed off his pledge, leaving the Wolverines without a signal-caller in the current class.
Expect the noise to ramp up surrounding Underwood, but LSU remains in a solid position as they prepare for face time with the top prospect both this weekend and next.
The Early Signing Period Approaching
Sloan has taken this recruitment and ran with it over the last year, and as the clock continues dwindling, he's ramping up his efforts even more.
A players coach, Sloan has become a critical piece to the recruiting success in Baton Rouge and Underwood is another product of that.
Now, as the clock begins to trickle down until the Early Signing Period, all signs point towards Underwood putting pen to paper with the Tigers.
Underwood's camp and LSU have not had communication waver. He's remained in constant contact with the Bayou Bengals during his process as he begins preparing for back-to-back weekends with the coaching staff.
The No. 1 quarterback has visited Baton Rouge on several occasions unofficially, but with an official visit remaining, Underwood will be back in the Bayou State once more before December as they prepare for the official.
It'll be a major talking point over the next few weeks, but LSU remains in the driver's seat for Underwood as the clock nears zero until he puts pen to paper.
No. 16 LSU will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9 in a pivotal SEC showdown between a pair of programs looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Falls to No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.
